Millennium Management LLC Sells 615,647 Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) by 96.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 615,647 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Fortress Biotech were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 106,354 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 169,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,143,000 after acquiring an additional 137,091 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 206.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 70,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 47,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $342.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.47. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 63.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

