Millennium Management LLC Purchases 22,612 Shares of Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) by 113.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Reed’s were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Reed’s in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Reed’s in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Reed’s by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 30,796 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Reed’s in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Reed’s by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 267,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Reed's alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on REED shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Reed’s in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.10 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director John Bello bought 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REED opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98. Reed’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $1.68. The company has a market cap of $62.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a negative return on equity of 186.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reed’s, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Reed’s Profile

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED).

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.