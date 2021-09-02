Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 18,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 64,281 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 348,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 35,736 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 123,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares during the period. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities cut Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $77.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.88. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 73.54% and a negative return on equity of 96.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Chembio Diagnostics Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

