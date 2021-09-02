Millennium Management LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,928,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 63,399 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 87,057 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 21,706 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 65.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the period. 6.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NYMX opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $177.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.