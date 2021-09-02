Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,996 Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Aethlon Medical by 77.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the first quarter worth about $622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEMD shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

AEMD stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aethlon Medical Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.