Millennium Management LLC Buys New Shares in American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AVCT opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $9.62.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments.

