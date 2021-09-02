Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $210.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of several other reports. Truist upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.31.

MAA opened at $196.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a PEG ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $196.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.20.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,847,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after buying an additional 265,978 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 137,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,132,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

