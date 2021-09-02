MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 24,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 25.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MicroVision alerts:

NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 13.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.29 and a beta of 3.96. MicroVision, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.