Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,750 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.1% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 43.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,906 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,073 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $3,002,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1,065.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $700,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $301.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

