Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Gap Up to $5.93

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.93, but opened at $6.11. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 3,850 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MFGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.50.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 114,007 shares during the period. 22NW LP grew its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,396,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after buying an additional 527,589 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

