Michael T. Pykosz Sells 50,000 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,697,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,636,650.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael T. Pykosz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $47.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.88. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average is $57.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,329,000 after buying an additional 4,046,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,554,000 after buying an additional 2,822,067 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,936,000 after buying an additional 1,519,285 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,117,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,803,000 after buying an additional 1,039,442 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

