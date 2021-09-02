Michael (Mick) Wilkes Purchases 60,000 Shares of Matador Mining Limited (ASX:MZZ) Stock

Matador Mining Limited (ASX:MZZ) insider Michael (Mick) Wilkes bought 60,000 shares of Matador Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.41 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,300.00 ($17,357.14).

Matador Mining Company Profile

Matador Mining Limited engages in the mining and mineral exploration activities. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Cape Ray gold project located in Newfoundland, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

