Michael L. Baur Sells 7,671 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $273,317.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $34.60 on Thursday. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $37.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $852.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 3,772.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research upgraded ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

