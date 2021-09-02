Michael L. Baur Sells 7,671 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $273,317.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of SCSC stock opened at $34.60 on Thursday. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $37.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $852.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research upgraded ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.
About ScanSource
ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.
