Michael E. Dee Purchases 4,190 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Stock

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) CFO Michael E. Dee bought 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $49,986.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,237,531.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael E. Dee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, August 24th, Michael E. Dee acquired 3,190 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $39,268.90.

Shares of NYSE PCT opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.74. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $35.75.

PCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.