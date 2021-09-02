Michael E. Dee Purchases 4,190 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Stock

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) CFO Michael E. Dee bought 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $49,986.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,237,531.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Michael E. Dee also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 24th, Michael E. Dee acquired 3,190 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $39,268.90.
Shares of NYSE PCT opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.74. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $35.75.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.90% of the company’s stock.
PureCycle Technologies Company Profile
PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
