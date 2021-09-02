Michael Dastoor Sells 16,473 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CFO Michael Dastoor sold 16,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $1,020,337.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Dastoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Michael Dastoor sold 4,485 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $279,998.55.

On Friday, August 13th, Michael Dastoor sold 19,623 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $1,186,014.12.

On Friday, July 9th, Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $579,100.00.

Jabil stock opened at $61.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.25. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.05.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Jabil by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, upped their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

