MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Short Interest Update

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,860,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the July 29th total of 13,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $42.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,974,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,799,596. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $45.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is -0.25%.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $161,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,150. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,657,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,715,000 after purchasing an additional 284,483 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.15.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

