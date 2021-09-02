MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Short Interest Up 12.7% in August

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the July 29th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:MFV traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.53. 60,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,970. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.0463 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. This is a boost from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Special Value Trust stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.80% of MFS Special Value Trust worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

