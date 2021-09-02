MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the July 29th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

MFM opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $7.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,878 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49,413 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 1,237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,445 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,061 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 75,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 459,504 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. 16.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

