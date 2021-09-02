MFS Intermediate High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CIF)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0192 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE CIF traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.04. 19,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,680. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) by 490.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414,503 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.59% of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

