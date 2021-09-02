Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Short Interest Down 15.1% in August

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the July 29th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,444,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MXSG stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Thursday. 91,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,674. Mexus Gold US has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.
About Mexus Gold US
Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Mexus Gold US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexus Gold US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.