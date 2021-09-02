Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Short Interest Down 15.1% in August

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the July 29th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,444,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MXSG stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Thursday. 91,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,674. Mexus Gold US has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an exploration stage mining company and is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold, silver and copper projects in the state of Nevada and Mexico, as well as, the salvage of precious metals from identifiable sources. The company was founded on June 22, 1990 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

