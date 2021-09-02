MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Raised by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 457.5% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

NYSE MET opened at $61.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. raised their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.