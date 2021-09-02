Method Finance (MTHD) Price Tops $0.0263 on Exchanges

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Method Finance has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One Method Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Method Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $471.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Method Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00059746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014030 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00137710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.24 or 0.00814364 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00047438 BTC.

About Method Finance

MTHD is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,365,080 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Method Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Method Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Method Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Method Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.