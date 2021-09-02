Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Short Interest Down 17.8% in August

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the July 29th total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 327,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of MTH stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.46. 311,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,069. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.76 and its 200 day moving average is $98.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.72. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $120.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTH. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.56.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

