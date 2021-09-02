MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) and 111 (NASDAQ:YI) Head to Head Contrast

111 (NASDAQ:YI) and MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares 111 and MedAvail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 111 -5.19% -109.55% -17.86% MedAvail -259.56% -77.27% -62.84%

6.0% of 111 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of MedAvail shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of MedAvail shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

111 has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MedAvail has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 111 and MedAvail’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 111 $1.26 billion 0.43 -$69.97 million N/A N/A MedAvail $13.97 million 8.18 -$26.81 million ($3.80) -0.92

MedAvail has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 111.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for 111 and MedAvail, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 111 0 0 0 0 N/A MedAvail 0 1 1 0 2.50

MedAvail has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 150.72%. Given MedAvail’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MedAvail is more favorable than 111.

Summary

MedAvail beats 111 on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 111

111, Inc. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies. The B2B segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical products to pharmacy customers through 1 Drug Mall. The company was founded by Gang Yu and Jun Ling Liu in May 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. The company was founded on April 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

