MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) VP Brendan Walsh Sells 10,000 Shares

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brendan Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $797,530.53.

Shares of MXL opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.00. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $54.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -68.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 101.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,708,000 after acquiring an additional 812,924 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 698.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after buying an additional 349,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,399,000 after buying an additional 345,907 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 55.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after buying an additional 262,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 21.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,396,000 after buying an additional 207,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

MXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

