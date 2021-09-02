Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $82.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

Get Materion alerts:

MTRN has been the subject of several other reports. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.62 and a 200 day moving average of $72.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.43. Materion has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $80.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.65 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Materion will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Materion by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,533,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,074,000 after buying an additional 124,434 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Materion by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,640,000 after buying an additional 49,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Materion by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,766,000 after buying an additional 66,092 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of Materion by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 551,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after buying an additional 235,764 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Materion by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,314,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

See Also: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materion (MTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.