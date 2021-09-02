Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Short Interest Update

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 302,800 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the July 29th total of 371,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the second quarter worth $27,270,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter worth $24,519,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 551,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after buying an additional 235,764 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 5,454.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 140,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,339,000 after acquiring an additional 138,442 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Materion by 2,171.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 136,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 130,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTRN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Materion in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Materion stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.71. 219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Materion has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $80.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.58.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Materion’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Materion will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

