MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MCFT. Truist lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasterCraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $499.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after buying an additional 20,820 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,622,000 after buying an additional 121,278 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and produces boats under two product brands, MasterCraft and Aviar .

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.