MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MCFT. Truist lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasterCraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.
NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $499.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.26.
MasterCraft Boat Company Profile
Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and produces boats under two product brands, MasterCraft and Aviar .
