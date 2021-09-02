MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Gap Up to $26.35

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.35, but opened at $27.88. MasterCraft Boat shares last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 1,238 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCFT. Truist lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The firm has a market cap of $516.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 19.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,356,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,063,000 after acquiring an additional 217,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,533,000 after buying an additional 144,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,543,000 after buying an additional 85,984 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 21.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,282,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after buying an additional 227,091 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,622,000 after acquiring an additional 121,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and produces boats under two product brands, MasterCraft and Aviar .

