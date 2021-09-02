MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Gap Up to $26.35

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.35, but opened at $27.88. MasterCraft Boat shares last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 1,238 shares.
Several research firms have weighed in on MCFT. Truist lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.
The firm has a market cap of $516.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.29.
About MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT)
Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and produces boats under two product brands, MasterCraft and Aviar .
