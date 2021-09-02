Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Trimmed by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MA traded up $3.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,496,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,786. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $371.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.96. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

