Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by BCJ Capital Management LLC

BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MA traded down $8.63 on Thursday, reaching $340.94. The stock had a trading volume of 529,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,786. The company has a market capitalization of $336.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $371.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.82.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.