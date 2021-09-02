Master Contract Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $112,115.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 12% lower against the dollar. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $217,929.65 and approximately $112,115.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,813.80 or 0.07626651 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.77 or 0.00137518 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.