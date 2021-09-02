MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.450-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.21 billion.MasTec also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.710-$1.710 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTZ. lifted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.08.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.89. 7,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,832. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MasTec has a 52 week low of $40.18 and a 52 week high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MasTec stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 102,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of MasTec worth $38,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.