MASQ (MASQ) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.13 Million

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 37.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, MASQ has traded 35% higher against the dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a total market cap of $5.13 million and approximately $81,884.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00065534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00134742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.33 or 0.00159484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,724.04 or 0.07486864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,666.49 or 0.99850113 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $497.35 or 0.00999887 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,400,705 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

