Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Masco were worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,342,000 after acquiring an additional 303,715 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Masco by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,830,000 after purchasing an additional 921,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,897,000 after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 18.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,939,000 after purchasing an additional 644,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Masco by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,465,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,556,000 after purchasing an additional 290,525 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

NYSE:MAS opened at $61.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.78. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

