Masari (MSR) Trading 30.8% Higher Over Last Week

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded up 37.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Masari has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0659 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. Masari has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $3,116.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Masari Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,599,005 coins. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

