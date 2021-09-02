Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.350-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.68.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

MRVL stock opened at $60.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of -126.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.71. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.