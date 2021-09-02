Martin Vazquez Sells 5,000 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $245,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $49.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,171. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.38. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.99.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 314.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,099 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 479.8% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,861,000 after buying an additional 2,493,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 185.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,141,000 after buying an additional 2,406,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 154.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,587,000 after buying an additional 1,306,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 202.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,548,000 after buying an additional 837,654 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.