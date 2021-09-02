Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Position Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $79,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $158.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.74. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $158.43. The company has a market cap of $80.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

