Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Markforged’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Markforged will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18).

MKFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Markforged stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 237,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.88% of Markforged at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKFG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.05. 1,158,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,325. Markforged has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

