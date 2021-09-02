MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKTX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,238,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKTX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $528.78.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,149.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,902 shares of company stock worth $13,552,088 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $479.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $469.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.35 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.19 and a 1-year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

