Margaret Tooth Sells 250 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $22,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Margaret Tooth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Wednesday, July 28th, Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $28,517.50.

On Monday, June 28th, Margaret Tooth sold 150 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total transaction of $16,930.50.

Trupanion stock opened at $93.55 on Thursday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.59 and a 12-month high of $126.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.64 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.41.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Trupanion by 3.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Trupanion by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 14.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Trupanion by 40.6% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.