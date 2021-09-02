Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Receives $14.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

MRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of MRO traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.72. The stock had a trading volume of 21,375,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,005,922. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.27.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.24%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 184,788 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,192,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

