Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Short Interest Update

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,194,400 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the July 29th total of 1,891,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.6 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGDPF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Beacon Securities downgraded Marathon Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on Marathon Gold in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

OTCMKTS:MGDPF traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,203. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

