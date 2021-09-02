Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) PT Raised to $190.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MANH. Truist raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.71.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Shares of MANH opened at $163.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 106.23 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.03 and a 200 day moving average of $137.28. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $83.74 and a 52-week high of $167.75.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,022,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 31.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 8.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.