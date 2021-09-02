Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) PT Raised to $190.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MANH. Truist raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.71.
Shares of MANH opened at $163.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 106.23 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.03 and a 200 day moving average of $137.28. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $83.74 and a 52-week high of $167.75.
In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,022,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 31.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 8.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
