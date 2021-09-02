Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Trading 13.1% Higher

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI)’s share price traded up 13.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.13 and last traded at C$8.97. 112,678 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 246,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Laurentian boosted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Major Drilling Group International to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.12. The stock has a market cap of C$732.85 million and a PE ratio of 75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$128.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$125.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.6376178 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

