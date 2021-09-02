Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) Short Interest Update

Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the July 29th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Maison Luxe stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.52. Maison Luxe has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

Maison Luxe Company Profile

Maison Luxe, Inc engages in the delivery of digital video and television content via the Internet. It operates the Clikia App, which includes the interconnected Clikia.com website and Clikia TV.The company was founded on June 20, 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

