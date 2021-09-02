Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) Short Interest Update

Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the July 29th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Maison Luxe stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.52. Maison Luxe has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.50.
Maison Luxe Company Profile
