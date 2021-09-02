Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 7,090 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 68.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4,805.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,540,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,543,000 after acquiring an additional 19,141,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $142,021,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 154.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,825,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,924 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,245.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 942,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,728,000 after buying an additional 872,664 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,763,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $26.68. The stock had a trading volume of 101,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,680. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average of $27.22. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $30.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.