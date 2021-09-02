Magnus Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PHO traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.47. 4,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,447. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $37.91 and a 1 year high of $59.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

