Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 245,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,919,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 38.4% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 51,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.8% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,242,803. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $194.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

